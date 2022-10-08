The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in 15 innings (box score) on Saturday in Game 2 of their American League Wild Card Series. The Guardians, as a result, will advance to the AL Division Series to play a best-of-five set against the New York Yankees. The Rays, meanwhile, are heading home to begin their offseason after being swept in the best-of-three series. Tampa Bay scored just one run in two games (24 innings)

Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez homered to lead off the bottom of the 15th against former Guardian Corey Kluber. That came after the Rays had runners on the corners and one out in the top of the inning. Sam Hentges was able to coerce strikeouts from both Francisco Mejia and Jose Siri, ending the threat on six pitches.

The victory was not easily attained. Rather, the Guardians and Rays were scoreless entering the 15th inning, making it the first postseason game ever to reach such depths without anyone crossing the plate. The next longest scoreless postseason game, the opener of the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds Wild Card Series in 2020, was scoreless through 12 1/2 innings. The Braves then won in the bottom of the 13th.

This contest now serves as the longest playoff game in either franchise's history.

CBS Sports will have more on this story momentarily.