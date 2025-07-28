Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's investigation into sports betting, the league announced Monday. Clase is the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave as part of a league investigation into gambling. Righty Luis Ortiz was also placed on leave earlier this month. It is unclear if the investigations are related.

"Per an agreement with the MLBPA, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31st while MLB continues its sports betting investigation," MLB said in a statement. "We will not comment further until the investigation has been completed."

The Guardians said no further players or team personnel are expected to be impacted by the investigation.

"We have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted," the team said in a statement. "The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league's confident investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate."

Clase, 27, has been one of the most dominant closers in baseball the last few years. He's having what qualifies as a down season this year, pitching to a 3.23 ERA and going 24 for 29 in save chances. That includes giving up a walk-off three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. A year ago, Clase had a 0.61 ERA and went 47 for 50 in save chances. He was expected to be one of the top trade candidates ahead of Thursday's deadline.

His teammate Ortiz's investigation stems from a betting-integrity firm flagging two of his pitches that coincided with increased bets on a particular outcome. The two pitches -- one on June 15 and another on June 27 -- were both obvious balls and the first pitch of that particular inning. Here are the two pitches that were flagged:

While MLB's rules allow players to wager on sports provided it's legal in their area, there are exceptions made for "diamond" sports (e.g. baseball and softball). Rule 21 is posted in every clubhouse and says, "Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible."

Last year, San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was handed a lifetime ban and four others -- Athletics righty Michael Kelly, Padres lefty Jay Groome, Philadelphia Phillies infielder José Rodriguez, and Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Andrew Saalfrank -- were banned for one year for betting on baseball games not involving their teams. Kelly, Rodriguez, and Saalfrank have completed their suspensions and have returned to their teams. Groome was not tendered a contract and is now a free agent.

Earlier this year commissioner Rob Manfred removed Pete Rose and members of the 1919 Black Sox from the permanently ineligible list, among others. All were banned from the game for betting on baseball. Manfred ruled that lifetime bans end upon the person's death.

Last year, NBA forward Jontay Porter was given a lifetime ban for violating the league's sports betting policy. NFL wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for his involvement in sports betting.

The Guardians enter play Monday with a 52-53 record. They are eight games back in the AL Central and 3 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot.