The Guardians have agreed to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a five-year extension that will guarantee him a total of $20 million, reports Mike Rodriguez of Univision. The deal is pending a physical.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds some financial details:

Clase, 24, had been on target to reach free agency after the 2026 season, so if those options are exercised then this extension will cover his first two free-agent years.

The right-hander is coming off a dominant 2021 campaign in which he pitched to a 1.29 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 13 unintentional walks in 69 2/3 innings. Along the way, he converted 24 of 29 save opportunities. Clase last season finished fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting. Clase's exceptional profile raises hopes that he'll be able to sustain the success. He features a fastball that averages triple digits, and he pairs with a slider that regularly clocks in at more than 90 mph. As well, he uses that power arsenal to induce ground balls at a very high rate. Provided he's able to stay healthy, Clase figures to be a shutdown reliever for years to come.

The Guardians originally acquired Clase from the Rangers in 2019 as part of the Corey Kluber trade. The Rangers acquired Clase from the Padres in 2018 for catcher Brett Nicholas.