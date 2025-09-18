The Cleveland Guardians prevailed over Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday (box score), completing a three-game sweep on the road and extending their winning streak to seven games. In turn, the Guardians now find themselves just 3 ½ games behind the Tigers in the American League Central, a division that not long ago was considered a boat-race situation.

The aforementioned Skubal, who left his previous start with side tightness, surrendered just one run across six innings. Guardians starter Tanner Bibee matched Skubal, however, with his own quality start. Cleveland's offense was able to plate two runs off Tigers reliever Troy Melton, both courtesy of Jose Ramirez's 29th home run of the year.

Take a look:

The Guardians will begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday before meeting once more with the Tigers next week for three games at home. The Guardians now possess a 6-4 advantage in the season series with Detroit, a fact that looms large in light of a potential tie. Remember, MLB did away with Game 163s when they expanded the postseason, so the Guardians would have the advantage if they prevail in the season series and the two clubs finish tied atop the AL Central.

That's a remarkable turnaround given the Guardians trailed the Tigers by 10 ½ games entering September. Whereas the Guardians have started the month with a 13-4 mark, the Tigers have now stumbled to a 5-10 showing.

After that Tigers series wraps up next week, the Guardians will host the Texas Rangers for three games. The Tigers, for their part, will play three games this weekend against the Atlanta Braves and will then close out their season, following the Guardians series, with three games in Boston against the Red Sox.