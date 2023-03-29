The Cleveland Guardians head west on Opening Day to start the 2023 season against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 30. Last year's AL Central winners start the year out to prove they're the real deal, eyeing a repeat playoff berth with more experience under their wings. The Mariners, meanwhile, are still looking out from behind the World Series champion Astros in the AL West, but Julio Rodríguez will take you far.

Other information on the Guardians vs. Mariners, including live stream details, is below.

Guardians vs. Mariners

Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park - Seattle, Wash.

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Root Sports Northwest

Probable pitchers: RHP Shane Bieber (CLE) vs. RHP Luis Castillo (SEA)

Odds: CLE +100; SEA -120; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Guardians: After an unexpected playoff berth in 2022, Cleveland brought in some veterans to surround the young talent, adding Josh Bell and Mike Zunino to the roster. That's good depth, but the Guardians will need Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to keep hitting like they did last year if they want to be back in the postseason. Shane Bieber at the front of the roster is a thumbs up for any team, but with Triston McKenzie already on the IL, the rotation will rely on Aaron Civale to stay healthy and Cal Quantrill to put up solid numbers again. That doesn't sound like too big an ask. Closer Emmanuel Clase helps shorten the game like few others.

Mariners: After reaching the postseason for the first time in 21 years, the Mariners have their eyes set on their first division title since 2021. As mentioned earlier, the Astros make that a bold bet, but don't count Seattle out just yet. Their rotation is as good as ever with Robbie Ray, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales and a full season of Luis Castillo (who came over in a trade deadline swap last year), with a stretched-out Chris Flexen waiting in the bullpen for his call. In the field, there's secret slugger Eugenio Suarez, trade acquisition Teoscar Hernandez and Jarred "this is the year he figures it out" Kelenic, but Julio Rodriguez is the story here. What's in store for the near-unanimous Rookie of the Year? All signs point to an even better sophomore season.