The Cleveland Guardians (21-15) and the Washington Nationals (17-20) finish their three-game series on Wednesday. Monday's contest was postponed, leading to these two teams playing a doubleheader on Tuesday. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, the Nationals won 10-9 before falling to Cleveland 9-1 in Game 2. Ben Lively (1-2, 3.72 ERA) starts for Cleveland. Brad Lord (1-3, 4.43 ERA) gets the nod for Washington.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Guardians odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Guardians vs. Nationals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2025 MLB season on a 10-5 run (67%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Nationals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Nationals:

Guardians vs. Nationals money line: Washington -101, Cleveland -119 at FanDuel

Guardians vs. Nationals over/under: 9 runs

Guardians vs. Nationals run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+136)

Why the Guardians can cover

First baseman Kyle Manzardo has been Cleveland's most consistent run producer. He leads the team in both home runs (8) and RBI (21) with 23 total hits. Back on May 4 against the Blue Jays, he went 2-of-3 with two base hits and one run scored.

Left fielder Steven Kwan is a reliable hitter due to his plate coverage and bat speed. Kwan is sixth in the league in batting average (.333) with four home runs and 16 RBI. The 27-year-old has recorded at least two hits in four of his last five games. In the May 2 win over Toronto, Kwan was 3-of-5 with a double.

Why the Nationals can cover

Left fielder James Wood has been a playmaker for the first month and a half of the season. He leads the team in home runs (10), OBP (.378), and hits (38) with 23 RBI. In the May 3 victory over the Reds, Wood went 4-of-6 with a double and two runs scored. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, he went 1-of-4 with a two-run homer.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe owns impressive power at the dish with solid plate discipline. Lowe is tied for eighth in the league in RBI (28) along with six home runs and a .259 batting average. On May 3, the 29-year-old was 3-of-5 with two runs driven in.

How to make Guardians vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs.

So who wins Guardians vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.