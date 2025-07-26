The first game of a doubleheader between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians goes down on Saturday afternoon. Friday's game was postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The Royals defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-4 in their last game. Meanwhile, Cleveland had their four-game win streak ended after a 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.62 ERA) is on the hill for Kansas City. Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.54 ERA) is on the hill for Cleveland.

First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 2:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Royals odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +105 underdog (risk $105 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Royals picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Guardians vs. Royals and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Also, see our top MLB longshot picks and Yankees vs. Phillies picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Guardians vs. Royals on Saturday:

Under 8.5 runs (-114)

Royals +1.5 (-195)

Bobby Witt Over 1.5 total bases (-132)

Under 8.5 runs (-114)

These AL Central rivals should be rested since Friday's game was postponed. Nonetheless, this will be the third series this season between these teams, and under 8.5 runs has cleared in four of those six games. Considering this will be the first of two games on the day, some players are slated to preserve some energy for the 7:15 p.m. ET contest. The model has the Under hitting in 67% of simulations.

Royals +1.5 on run line (-195)

The Royals have won three of their last four games heading into this contest. Across those wins, they have scored at least seven runs, tallied at least eight hits, and won by three or more runs. SportsLine's model has the Royals covering the run line in 71% of simulations.

Bobby Witt Jr. Over 1.5 total bases (-132)

Witt Jr. is batting .288 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI. He's recorded a hit in six of his last seven games and has cleared 1.5 total bases in three of his last four matchups against Cleveland. The model projects him to log 1.91 total bases in this divisional tilt.

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Guardians vs. Royals on Saturday. Now, get more MLB picks from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up more than 15 units on his last 117 MLB picks.