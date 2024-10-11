Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers has been moved up from 8:08 p.m. ET to 1:08 p.m. ET on Saturday, MLB announced Friday. The decision was made to avoid the forecasted inclement weather in Cleveland. Moving the game up is the best way to ensure nine innings are played without interruption.

Per the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, the local forecast calls for light scattered rain Saturday afternoon and heavier showers beginning around 8 p.m. ET -- the original scheduled time for first pitch -- and continuing right through until Sunday morning. A lengthy delay or outright postponement would be likely had MLB stuck to the original 8:08 p.m. ET start time.

Game 5 between the Guardians and Tigers at Progressive Field is an elimination game. Here's the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket. The winner will face the New York Yankees in the Championship Series, and the loser will go home. The ALCS will begin Monday at Yankee Stadium. Postponing Saturday's Game 5 to Sunday would eliminate a travel day for the winner, which MLB tries to avoid.

Two weeks ago MLB was criticized for not acting more quickly to reschedule regular season games between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets around the approaching Hurricane Helene. The final two games at Truist Park were postponed and had to be made up as part of a doubleheader the day after the regular season ended. Those games had postseason implications.

The Guardians won Game 4 at Detroit's Comerica Park on Thursday to force the decisive Game 5.