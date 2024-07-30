The Cleveland Guardians will go for the two-game sweep when they battle the Detroit Tigers in a key American League Central Division matchup on Tuesday afternoon. Cleveland posted an 8-4 win on Monday night to even the season series at 6-6. The Guardians (64-42), first in the division, have won five of their last seven games. The Tigers (52-56), fourth in the AL Central, have lost five of seven and they haven't named a starter for this matchup yet.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -175 favorite on the money line (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Tigers odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Guardians vs. Tigers money line: Cleveland -175, Detroit +146

Guardians vs. Tigers over-under: 8.5 runs

Guardians vs. Tigers run line: Cleveland -1.5 (-102)

CLE: The Guardians have hit the money line in 57 of their last 97 games (+8.97 units)

DET: The Tigers have covered the run line in 17 of their last 21 games (+13.40 units)

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is expected to send right-hander Gavin Williams (0-3, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. In five starts this season, Williams has pitched 24 innings, allowing 12 earned runs, 26 hits and 10 walks, while striking out 23. He is coming off a 3-0 loss to Detroit on Thursday. In that game, he allowed three earned runs and two walks, while striking out nine in six innings of action. He was 3-5 with a 3.29 ERA a year ago in 16 starts.

Offensively, left fielder Steven Kwan is among the leaders with a .336 batting average with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 30 RBI. In Sunday's 4-3 win at Philadelphia, he was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. He was 2-for-3 with a homer in a 5-4 win over the Tigers on July 23. In 38 career games against the Tigers, he is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBI.

Why you should back the Tigers

Rookie second baseman Colt Keith has been heating up recently. He has hits in eight of the past nine games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a triple, home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. He was also 2-for-4 against the Twins on Friday. In 97 games this season, he is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 41 RBI.

Third baseman Matt Vierling has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including a 2-for-3 effort in Saturday's win over Minnesota. In that game, Vierling stole two bases and scored three times. He was 3-for-5 with two doubles in an 8-2 win over the Guardians on July 22. In 96 games this season, he is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, 13 homers and 42 RBI.

