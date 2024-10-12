Guardians vs. Tigers score: Lane Thomas' grand slam off Tarik Skubal sends Cleveland to ALCS to face Yankees

The Guardians deployed eight pitchers to get the job done

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-3 in ALDS Game 5, winning the best-of-five series and punching their ticket to the AL Championship Series. The Guardians will take on the New York Yankees in a best-of-seven set beginning on Monday, with the winner of that clash advancing to the 2024 World Series.

The Guardians, as expected, deployed a cavalcade of pitchers throughout Game 5. Veteran lefty Matthew Boyd officially received the start against his former team, striking out five batters in two innings of work. From there, rookie manager Stephen Vogt operated as if he was required by law to make a pitching change every five batters. To wit, here's a look at the pitchers Vogt brought in the rest of the way:

  • Cade Smith took over in the third and pitched 1 1/2 innings;
  • Erik Sabrowski recorded an out after being inserted in the fourth;
  • Andrew Walters also recorded an out (and surrendered a run on a Kerry Carpenter single) after coming in during the fifth inning;
  • Tim Herrin worked 1 1/3 innings and had a bequeathed run charged to him;
  • Hunter Gaddis experienced some turbulence by surrendering more hits (three) than outs (two) before giving way in the seventh;
  • Eli Morgan then took over, recording two outs and issuing a walk before being lifted;
  • Last, but not least, closer Emmanuel Clase closed things out with two shutout frames.

That's eight pitchers used -- a series high from a team that had deployed at least five arms in each of the previous four contests. It wasn't straightforward and it wasn't glamorous. But Vogt's own version of pitching chaos -- to borrow a phrase from Tigers manager A.J. Hinch -- got the job done. 

Of course, the Guardians' pitchers had some help, too.

Offensively, the Guardians were held in check by likely AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal until the fifth inning. In fact, the Guardians trailed 1-0 until Skubal hit José Ramírez with a pitch to force home the tying run. Then Lane Thomas struck.

Thomas, a midseason addition from the Washington Nationals, continued his highly productive series by unloading a grand slam to put the Guardians ahead by (at the time) a 5-1 margin. Thomas' grand slam was the sixth in Guardians postseason history (the first since Francisco Lindor's against the Yankees in the 2017 ALDS) and the first ever surrendered by Skubal. 

The Tigers would later cut into that deficit, with Jake Rogers and Colt Keith both delivering RBI hits. The Guardians would answer back thanks to Thomas' fifth RBI of the game.

This will be the first time the Guardians reach the ALCS since 2016. They advanced to the World Series that fall before losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.

The ALCS is slated to begin on Monday. The NLCS, pitting the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, will begin on Sunday.

Guardians win, advance to ALCS for first time since 2016

The Guardians won Game 5 over likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. They did so on the strength of their bullpen -- what else -- which threw the final seven innings in this one. Lane Thomas drove home five runs, including four on a grand slam. 

The Tigers' miracle run is over, but it was quite a ride and eliminated the Astros before the ALCS for the first time since 2016. 

Speaking of which, that was the last time the Guardians got this far. 

The final four in baseball this season: Mets, Yankees, Dodgers and Guardians. Three mega-market teams and Cleveland. It's gonna rock. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 8:18 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 4:18 pm EDT
 
1 out

Vierling strikes out

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 8:16 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 4:16 pm EDT
 
7-3

Brayan Rocchio, the Guardians' nine-hole hitter, comes through with an RBI single. Given that Clase is in, this should be pretty elementary by now. The Yankees await the Guardians. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 8:06 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 4:06 pm EDT
 
Clase strikes out Carpenter

The Tigers are down to only three outs in this series. Emmanuel Clase threw 15 pitches there and he'll be expected to finish the game in the ninth. His season high in pitches in one game was 27. He already went over that once in the playoffs (28 in Game 2). 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:59 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:59 pm EDT
 
Of course, at the end of "Major League," Vaughn was tasked with getting one out. Clase needs six. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:51 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:51 pm EDT
 
Nice touch by the TBS broadcast. They just played "Wild Thing" going to a commercial with Clase entering the game. That is, famously, the walk up music for Rick "Wild Thing" Vaughn (Charlie Sheen) in the "Major League" movies.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:51 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:51 pm EDT
 
Leadoff walk and here comes Clase. He needs six outs to finish this series. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:49 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:49 pm EDT
 
Onto the eighth

Looks like Eli Morgan remains in the game for the Guardians. Emmanuel Clase awaits in the bullpen. 6-3 Guardians. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:47 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:47 pm EDT
 
Guardians tack on

The ball is bouncing their way today. Remember before the Lane Thomas grand slam, David Fry hit a squibber in the infield that allowed no play anywhere? José Ramírez just hit a bouncer that squeezed its way through the first and second baseman followed by Thomas with a ball off the end of his bat -- it had some weird spin on it -- ending up in a spot where the Tigers again had no play. 

That scored Kwan and there are now runners at first and second with one out. It's 6-3 Guardians in the bottom of the seventh.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:40 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:40 pm EDT
 
Kwan has three hits again

First-half Kwan is back. He's 3 for 4 today and it's his third consecutive game with three hits. He has 11 hits this series.

Kwan hit .352/.407/.513 before the All-Star break this season and .206/.316/.302 after. 

If he's back and if the Guardians hold on, this is a great sign for them for the ALCS. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:33 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:33 pm EDT
 
Two strikeouts for Morgan

Maybe they'll let him get an out or two in the eighth. 

It's 5-3 Guardians at stretch time. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:29 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:29 pm EDT
 
Guardians with another pitching change

This is all a trickle down from removing Matthew Boyd after just two innings with the bottom of the Tigers' order awaiting him in the third. Surely he could've handled that frame fine. Instead, the Guardians unleashed their ace relievers a bit early. Now Stephen Vogt has burned through Cade Smith, Tim Herrin and Hunter Gaddis and it's 5-3 with a runner on second and one out in the seventh. Eli Morgan is on. You have to imagine Emmanuel Clase is ready to go two innings, so that means the Guardians need two outs from Morgan. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:25 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:25 pm EDT
 
Vogt is once again making a pitching change. Hope he wore his ASICS.

 
Keith with a double to the wall, Tigers now trail 5-3.

 
Greene with a one-out knock. Tigers have had some success thus far against Gaddis.

 
And then Skubal throws a five-pitch inning. Don't listen to me.

Kate Feldman
October 12, 2024, 7:15 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:15 pm EDT
 
Tigers were hoping for more in that last frame, but they pushed across a run, which upped their chances of winning Game 5 to 16.2%.

Dayn Perry
October 12, 2024, 7:14 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:14 pm EDT
 
A little shocked to see Skubal back out here for the sixth

Kate Feldman
October 12, 2024, 7:13 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:13 pm EDT
 
Strike three

Wow, this is some fun action. Gaddis strikes out Carpenter to end the threat. It is 5-2 Guardians heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:10 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:10 pm EDT
 
Bases loaded now

There are two outs, but it's Kerry Carpenter, noted Tigers hero, who will face Hunter Gaddis. It's 5-2 Guardians, but one swing could turn this game on its head. Again. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:08 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:08 pm EDT
 
5-2, Tigers still threatening

The Guardians are now up to their eighth-inning guy in Hunter Gaddis. It's the sixth.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 7:05 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:05 pm EDT
 
Kate Feldman
October 12, 2024, 7:00 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 3:00 pm EDT
 
Thomas' big blast gives the Guardians a 92.6% chance of winning Game 5 and advancing to the ALCS to face the Yankees.

Dayn Perry
October 12, 2024, 6:55 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:55 pm EDT
 
Grand Slam!

The Guardians have taken a 5-1 lead against the Tigers here in Game 5 of the ALDS. Lane Thomas hit a grand slam. 

Thomas had the big blow in Game 1, which was a three-run shot to make it 5-0 in the first inning. This was far more dramatic, given the game and series situations. 

This was the first Guardians grand slam in the playoffs since Game 2 of the 2017 ALDS.   

It wasn't just the game- and series-changing home run, either. Thomas took Tarik Skubal deep. The Tigers ace hadn't allowed a home run since Sept. 12. He also hadn't given up a single run so far in the playoffs; these five runs in the fifth inning were the first runs he'd allowed in 28 2/3 innings. He last gave up a run on Sept. 18. He hadn't allowed multiple runs in a game since Sept. 6 and hadn't allowed five runs in a game since Aug. 2. 

As a reminder, Thomas was a trade-deadline acquisition. The Guardians flipped three players to the Nationals for him on July 29. 

The Guardians now have a four-run lead with their stellar bullpen needing to get 12 outs to send them to the ALCS. They haven't been to the ALCS since 2016, when they won the AL pennant and lost in the World Series in seven games to the Cubs.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 6:49 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:49 pm EDT
 
OK, actually it hit around the elbow on the forearm and while that would really, REALLY hurt, it is much better than anything on the hand or wrist. Really hard to injure that area with a pitch other than a bruise.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 6:48 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:48 pm EDT
 
He's staying in! 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 6:47 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:47 pm EDT
 
It's tied, but Guardians might've lost ...

José Ramírez hit in the hand/wrist area. He is their best player and heart and soul.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 6:47 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:47 pm EDT
 
Well, here we go. José Ramírez now up with the bases loaded after Fry reaches on an infield single.

 
This would be: A Moment. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 6:46 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:46 pm EDT
 
Bases loaded

Hooooo boy. Fry hits it off the end of his bat, a squibber. And it went to no-man's land and everyone is safe.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2024, 6:45 PM
Oct. 12, 2024, 2:45 pm EDT
