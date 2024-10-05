Guardians vs. Tigers score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

All four League Division Series get underway Saturday

The 2024 MLB playoffs continue Saturday with Game 1 of the four Division Series. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all advanced out of the Wild Card Series, and now the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies enter the mix. Those four teams finished with one of the two best records in their league and had a Wild Card Series bye. Vacation's over. It's go time.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five series, or 72%. There have been 40 sweeps. Winning Game 1 does not automatically lead to a series win, but it sure does give you a nice advantage. Another fun fact? Saturday is the first time the Yankees and Mets will play a playoff game on the same day since Oct. 7, 2006. This is only the third time the two New York teams have been in the postseason in the same year since 2006 (also 2015 and 2022).

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

Saturday's ALDS, NLDS scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Saturday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

BIbee with four K through two

And we get to hear N Sync on the way to the commercial (I assume the "Bye Bye" was meant as a player on Bibee).

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:55 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:55 pm EDT
 
Rest vs. Rust

A casual reminder that the whole "bye week hurts bye teams" stuff is utter nonsense. 

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:40 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:40 pm EDT
 
Lane Thomas 3-run homer busts game open

The Tigers still have not recorded a single out and they've already allowed more runs in the first inning than they did in 18 innings against the Astros. After a double, walk, error and single, the Tigers summoned Reese Olson to face Lane Thomas with a 2-0 deficit and two runners on base. 

Thomas did some yard work. 

Thomas homered seven times in 53 games for the Guardians after coming over via trade. This was his first career playoff at-bat.

The Guardians made history here. This was the second time in postseason history that five runs scored in the first inning before an out was recorded. The first? Last year when the D-backs did it against Clayton Kershaw. Andrés Giménez's single after Thomas' home run also gave them six straight hits to start the game, the second time in MLB history that has happened after the Braves against the Mets in the 1999 NLCS. 

The Guardians ended up batting around in the first inning (nine batters exactly, and yes, that is batting around). The five runs tied a franchise record for a first inning. The Tigers, meanwhile, hadn't allowed five in the first inning since 2018. 

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:39 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:39 pm EDT
 
The Tigers gave up three runs in two games against the Astros in the Wild Card Series. They just gave up three on one swing by Lane Thomas.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 5:38 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:38 pm EDT
 
José Ramírez's 2024 season

Ramírez has been one of MLB's steadiest and most productive performers for almost his entire career, and 2024 was some of his best work. Specifically, he ended his regular season with 39 home runs and 41 stolen bases. For good measure, he also had 39 doubles. It's worth noting that the Guardians' final scheduled game of the regular season against the Astros was never played because of weather and the fact that the outcome had no bearing on anything. Should they have given J-Ram four simulated ABs against Astros pitchers and counted it if he got a 40th homer and a 40th double, thus giving him a 40-40-40 season maybe even in a cage under the seats? Yes, it says here. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 5:37 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:37 pm EDT
 
Guardians strike first, Holton removed

José Ramírez sends a grounder down the third-base line and it gets by Zach McKinstry. One run scores and the Guardians had runners at second and third with no out. 

Josh Naylor followed with an RBI single, giving the Guardians a 2-0 lead with runners at the corners. 

Perhaps the most significant thing here is Tigers starter (an opener, to be clear) Tyler Holton was then removed from the game. He allowed two hits, a walk and the Ramírez grounder that became an error. He did not record a single out. 

Reese Olson, a starting pitcher by trade, enters the game.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:33 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:33 pm EDT
 
Kwan's power

Obviously, you can't call Kwan a power hitter by today's standards, but he did show a stronger knack for it this season. In addition to hitting a career-high 14 homers in 122 games, he showed a slight uptick in average exit velocity and a significant jump in his average launch angle. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 5:30 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:30 pm EDT
 
Leadoff double for Kwan

Nice sign for Guardians. He was awful in the second half after a huge first half.

1st: .352/.407/.513

2nd: .206/.316/.302

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:27 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:27 pm EDT
 
Bibee needed 27 pitches to work around the single and hit batsman in the first. It's 0-0.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:24 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:24 pm EDT
 
I wouldn't worry about Bibee's pitch count

The Guardians had the best bullpen in baseball by a mile (2.57 ERA; the Brewers were second at 3.11) and they've had five days of rest. They also have tomorrow off. They could totally empty the tank if need be.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:22 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:22 pm EDT
 
Carpenter with a one-out single in the fifth

Kerry Carpenter's platoon splits are insane: .305/.363/.631 vs. RHP and .107/.194/.214 vs. LHP. He's an MVP candidate against righties and a pitcher hitting against lefties.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 5:16 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:16 pm EDT
 
The importance of Game 1

This is in the intro but it's worth repeating: In the divisional play era (since 1995), the winner of Game 1 in a best-of-five has won 84 of 116 series, or 72%. Lose Game 1 and it's really hard to win three times in four games. Not impossible, just really hard.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 5:04 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:04 pm EDT
 
Hello!

Happy Saturday. We're set to be treated to four playoff games, starting with Tigers and Guardians.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 5:02 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 1:02 pm EDT

