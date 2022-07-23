The AL Central takes the stage for the first game of the MLB day on Saturday. The Cleveland Guardians (47-44) and Chicago White Sox (46-47) kick off a doubleheader with an early afternoon contest. The first game is a makeup after a postponement on May 11, with Guaranteed Rate Field hosting the proceedings. Cleveland won the series opener on Friday evening by a final score of 8-2.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as a -120 favorite on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Guardians vs. White Sox odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 280-240 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. White Sox money line: White Sox -120, Guardians +100

Guardians vs. White Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

Guardians vs. White Sox run line: White Sox -1.5 (+170)

Cleveland: The Guardians are 26-22 in day games

Chicago: The White Sox are 24-20 in day games

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is above-average in several offensive categories, including hits, doubles, stolen bases, batting average, and strikeout avoidance. The Guardians also have a tremendous pitching projection in Saturday afternoon's game, with 24-year-old right-hander Triston McKenzie scheduled to take the hill. McKenzie has a 3.20 ERA in 2022, and he has not allowed an earned run across 21 innings in the month of July. McKenzie has 23 strikeouts in those 21 frames, and he is averaging 3.56 strikeouts for every walk this season.

McKenzie is also posting a 0.98 WHIP in 2022, and Cleveland's bullpen is strong. Guardians relievers are generating more than a strikeout per inning, with an above-average ERA among American League clubs. Cleveland is also in the top three of the AL in ground ball rate from bullpens.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago's bullpen is off to a strong start in 2022, with the White Sox posting a top-five mark in wins above replacement from relief pitchers. The White Sox also have a bullpen ERA under 4.00 with more than a strikeout per inning and a top-five mark in the AL in ground ball rate. Chicago's pitching staff will face a Cleveland unit that is in the bottom tier of the AL in home runs, with the Guardians also ranking below the AL average in walks and slugging percentage.

On offense, the White Sox are in the top three of the American League in hits and batting average. Chicago is also above-average in runs scored, doubles, and strikeout avoidance, with the White Sox also entering the day with home-field advantage.

