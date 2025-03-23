The Baltimore Orioles will be without star shortstop Gunnar Henderson to start the 2025 regular season. General manager Mike Elias told reporters on Sunday that Henderson will open the regular season on the injured list because of an intercostal strain that he suffered on Feb. 27. Henderson has not appeared in a game since suffering the injury to his right side.

The good news is that Elias also said Henderson's absence should be measured in "days, not weeks," so the current hope is that Henderson will be ready to return after the minimum stay on the IL.

Henderson, 23, has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the game today. He's fresh off a 2024 season in which he slashed .281/.364/.529 (159 OPS+) with 37 home runs, 21 stolen bases, and solid defense at the premium position of shortstop. For his efforts, Henderson earned his first All-Star selection and finished fourth in the loaded AL MVP field. For his young career, Henderson has averaged a lofty 7.6 WAR per 162 games played. He's essential to the Orioles' hopes in the competitive AL East this season, so the O's are no doubt hoping he doesn't endure any setbacks and is also to ramp up to game speed quickly upon his return. While Henderson is sidelined, the O's may shift Jackson Holliday back to his natural position of shortstop and play reserve Ramón Urías at second.

The Orioles are coming off a second straight postseason berth in 2024. However, they backslid from 101 wins and a division title in 2023 to 91 and a wild-card berth last year. Elias failed to address the post-Corbin Burnes rotation sufficiently, which means more pressure on the young core of hitters like Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Holliday, Jordan Westburg, and others.