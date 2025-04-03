The Baltimore Orioles may be on the verge of getting star shortstop Gunnar Henderson back from the injured list.

The 23-year-old Henderson opened the 2025 regular season on the IL because of an intercostal muscle strain he suffered in late February during spring training. However, manager Brandon Hyde on Thursday characterized Henderson as "probable" for the team's Friday series opener against the Kansas City Royals, who eliminated the Orioles in last year's postseason. Hyde added that it's yet to be determined whether Henderson, if indeed activated on Friday, will be without limitations or work for the time being with rest built into his schedule. At the time it became apparent Henderson would open the regular season on the IL, general manager Mike Elias said his absence would be measured in "days, not weeks."

During Henderson's absence to start the season, Jorge Mateo and Jackson Holliday – usually the second baseman – have filled in at shortstop.

Henderson has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the game today. He's coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .281/.364/.529 (159 OPS+) with 37 home runs, 21 stolen bases, and solid defense at the premium position of shortstop. For his efforts, Henderson earned his first All-Star selection and finished fourth in the loaded AL MVP field. For his young career, Henderson has averaged a lofty 7.6 WAR per 162 games played.

The Orioles go into Thursday's series finale against the Red Sox – what they hope will be their last game without Henderson's services – with a 3-3 record on the young season. The Henderson-less Baltimore offense was shut out in Wednesday's loss to Boston.