Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson was named the 2023 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year on Monday night, MLB and the BBWAA announced. Henderson won the award unanimously, beating out Cleveland Guardians righty Tanner Bibee (runner-up) and Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (third place).

Henderson is the first O's player to win the award since Greg Olson in 1989. Baltimore had the longest Rookie of the Year drought in the AL. That distinction now belongs to Cleveland. Their last Rookie of the Year was Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1990. Henderson is the AL's first unanimous Rookie of the Year since Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis in 2020.

The No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson emerged as baseball's top prospect a few years later, and this season he slashed .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs and 82 RBI. He led all rookies in home runs and extra-base hits (66), and also played stellar defense at both shortstop and third base. Henderson finished fifth among all AL players in WAR.

Still only 22, Henderson figures to receive some MVP votes this season. He was one of the best players in the league in 2023, not just one of the best rookies. The O's won 101 games this year, tied for the fourth-most in their 123-season history, and Henderson's excellence on both sides of the ball contributed greatly to their success.

Henderson is the seventh Orioles player to be named Rookie of the Year, joining Olson (1989), Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. (1982), Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (1977), Al Bumbry (1973), Curt Blefary (1965), and Ron Hansen (1960).

Bibee, 24, was outstanding this season, pitching to a 2.98 ERA with 141 strikeouts in 142 innings for the Guardians. He finished sixth among AL pitchers with 3.6 WAR, the highest total for an AL rookie pitcher since Baltimore's John Means had a 4.4 WAR season in 2019. The 23-year-old Casas slugged 24 home runs with a .263/.367/.490 batting line this season.

It should be noted that, because he finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting, Bibee will be credited with a full year of service time despite not making his MLB debut until April 23. That pushes his free agency up from the 2029-30 offseason to the 2028-29 offseason. Crediting the top two Rookie of the Year finishers with a full year of service time is one of the measures in the current collective bargaining agreement intended to curb service time manipulation.

Orioles reliever Yennier Cano, Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof, and Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien all received Rookie of the Year votes as well.