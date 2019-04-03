Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox reportedly hospitalized after suffering possible stroke

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized in the Atlanta area after suffering a possible stroke, report MLB.com's Mark Bowman and WSB-TV's Zach Klein.

Cox, 77, is best remembered for managing the Braves during their run of 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005. He had two stints as the club's manager (1978-81, 1990-2010) and also served as Atlanta's general manager from 1986-90.

In addition to his time with the Braves, Cox had a brief minor league career as a player, and he broke into managing with the Yankees in their farm system. He also managed the Blue Jays (1982-85).

Cox took part in the Braves' on-field pregame ceremonies prior to Monday's home opener. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.