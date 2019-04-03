Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox reportedly hospitalized after suffering possible stroke
The 77-year-old remains at an Atlanta-area hospital
Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized in the Atlanta area after suffering a possible stroke, report MLB.com's Mark Bowman and WSB-TV's Zach Klein.
Cox, 77, is best remembered for managing the Braves during their run of 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005. He had two stints as the club's manager (1978-81, 1990-2010) and also served as Atlanta's general manager from 1986-90.
In addition to his time with the Braves, Cox had a brief minor league career as a player, and he broke into managing with the Yankees in their farm system. He also managed the Blue Jays (1982-85).
Cox took part in the Braves' on-field pregame ceremonies prior to Monday's home opener. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
