Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox reportedly hospitalized after suffering possible stroke

The 77-year-old remains at an Atlanta-area hospital

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized in the Atlanta area after suffering a possible stroke, report MLB.com's Mark Bowman and WSB-TV's Zach Klein.

Cox, 77, is best remembered for managing the Braves during their run of 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005. He had two stints as the club's manager (1978-81, 1990-2010) and also served as Atlanta's general manager from 1986-90.

In addition to his time with the Braves, Cox had a brief minor league career as a player, and he broke into managing with the Yankees in their farm system. He also managed the Blue Jays (1982-85).

Cox took part in the Braves' on-field pregame ceremonies prior to Monday's home opener. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,...

