Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa joins Angels' front office in adviser role

The Los Angeles Angels have added another high-profile manager to the organization. After naming Joe Maddon their new skipper last month, the Angels announced Tuesday that Hall of Famer Tony La Russa has joined the team as a special adviser to the baseball operations department.

The Angels say La Russa will "assist in all areas of baseball operations including Major League player evaluations and minor league development." GM Billy Eppler released the following statement:

"I've admired Tony for a very long time. As our paths have crossed over the years, Tony and I discussed the potential of working together and we're excited to finally get that opportunity. Adding his knowledge and experience will be an invaluable piece to the success and continued development of our baseball operations efforts both on and off the field."

La Russa, 75, spent the last two seasons as a special assistant with the Red Sox. He had been expected to remain with Boston this winter, but apparently something changed in recent weeks. La Russa spent four seasons with the Diamondbacks as their chief baseball officer prior to joining the Red Sox.

The Angels have been to the postseason once since 2010 -- they were swept in the 2014 ALDS -- and patience is beginning to wear thin. They added Maddon last month and are expected to make a serious push for Orange County native Gerrit Cole this winter. La Russa is another big-name addition who brings decades of knowledge to the organization.

La Russa originally broke into the big leagues as a player with the Athletics in 1963. He also suited up for the Braves and Cubs during his playing days, and later went on to manage the White Sox (1979-86), Athletics (1986-95), and Cardinals (1996-2011). La Russa is third on the all-time managerial wins list (2,728-1,948) and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.