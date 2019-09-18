Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog recovering from minor stroke

Hall of Fame manager Dorrel "Whitey" Herzog suffered a minor stroke on Monday, according to the St. Louis Cardinals. Herzog, 87, was partaking in his charity golf tournament when the incident occurred. Herzog is resting and doing well, per his family. Here's the entire statement, as issued by the Cardinals on Tuesday evening:

"The St. Louis Cardinals were informed today that Hall of Fame Manager Dorrel "Whitey" Herzog sustained a minor stroke yesterday (Monday, Sept. 16) during his charity golf tournament. Whitey and his family wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well. Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them."

Herzog played in part of eight big-league seasons. He's better known for his time as a manager. He oversaw the Kansas City Royals for four full seasons before later landing with the Cardinals. It was with the Cardinals that Herzog won three pennants as well as the 1982 World Series.

Overall, Herzog won more than 53 percent of the games he managed -- be it with the Cardinals, the Royals, the Texas Rangers, or even his short stint with the California Angels. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010 by way of the Veteran's Committee.