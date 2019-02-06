Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz to participate in three Champions Tour events

Smoltz will try his hand again at golf after qualifying for last year's Senior U.S. Open

John Smoltz is a heck of an athlete. That should be an obvious statement -- he spent part of 21 seasons in the majors. But soon, Smoltz have an opportunity to prove his athletic worth once more: this time on the links.

Smoltz has received a sponsorship exemption to partake in the Champions Tour's Cologuard Classic, an event that will take place in Tucson, Arizona beginning on Feb. 27:

This isn't the first time Smoltz has dabbled in golf. He won a spot for last year's U.S. Senior Open before missing the weekend cut. It won't be the last time, either. Per the Golf Channel, Smoltz has accepted an invitation to play in two other events this year: the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April, and then the American Family Insurance Classic in June.

Smoltz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He finished his career with 213 wins, 154 saves. a 3.33 ERA, and 69 wins above replacement. He earned eight All-Star Game appearances, won the 1996 Cy Young Award, and later claimed a Rolaids Relief Award.

