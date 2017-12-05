Hall of Fame Poll: Chipper Jones

Would you vote Chipper Jones into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Next on the list is Chipper Jones.

Now, I’ll admit, I’m not a fan, mostly because of the stupid things he said about Toronto. I suppose saying nasty things about Toronto shouldn’t bar someone from entry into the Hall of Fame, because then all of us Canadians who live outside Toronto would be ineligible for the Hall. But when it is an American that does it, well, that’s just not right.

Of course, I think there should be a rule against naming your kid Chipper. Who does that?

Anyway, Chipper had a 19-year career, all with the Braves. In 2499 games, he hit .303/.401/.455 with 468 home runs. The guy had a .401 on base average for his career. That’s pretty amazing.

He won one MVP award and got MVP votes 12 other times. He made 8 All-Star teams. 2 Silver Slugger awards. He was second in Rookie of the Year award, back in 1995.

His 2,726 hits puts him 60th on the all-time list. He’s 33 all-time in homers. 34th in RBIs. And 16th in walks.

He has one World Series ring and played in 93 playoff games.

Similar Players: Roberto Clemente and Wade Boggs (both elected by BBWAA).