Hall of Fame Poll: Johnny Damon

Would you vote Johnny Damon into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Next up, Johnny Damon.

Damon’s kind of interesting. 18 seasons in the majors, .284/.352/.433 line with 235 home runs, and 408 steals.

Played mostly center field (but then not very well). He made 2 All-Star teams and got MVP votes 4 times (but never finishing in the top ten). He has two World Series rings. And he’s 32nd all-time in runs scored and 62nd all-time in games played

He was a good player, occasionally very good, but for me he’s not a Hall of Fame type.

On his side, he was an important player on a lot of winning teams. He was on playoff teams 8 times and, of course, hit leadoff for each of those teams.

He’s made a big deal about ‘playing clean’ and I have no reason not to believe that he did.

Matt chart:

DamonHOF

Similar Players: Rusty Staub, Dave Parker, Luis Aparicio (elected BBWAA), Lou Brock (BBWAA), Steve Finley, Vada Pinson, Nellie Fox (elected by VC), Harold Baines.

