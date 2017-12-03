Hall of Fame Poll: Orlando Hudson

Would you vote Orlando Hudson into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Orlando Hudson was the Blue Jays 43rd round draft pick in 1997. He was also our 33rd round pick in 1996, but choose higher education over the Jays that time. He did pretty good for a 43rd round pick.

He made it to the Jays in 2002 and would be our full time second baseman for the following three years. He worked very hard on his defense, Brian Butterfield also joined the Jays in 2002 and he worked with Orlando. Orlando would end up winning 4 Gold Gloves.

After the 2005 season, he was traded (along with Miguel Batista) to the Diamondbacks for Troy Glaus and Sergio Santos (back when Santos was a middle infield prospect. The Jays wanted to make room for Aaron Hill.

From there he went to the Dodgers, Twins, Padres and White Sox.

He played 11 seasons, hitting .273/.341/.412 in 1345 games with 93 homers.

Despite being a favorite of mine, for me he falls short of a Hall of Fame career. You would have to give him a lot of points for his defense to elect him (voters have done that for others, check out Johnny Evers stats sometime or Red Schoendienst).

Matt’s chart:

Similar Players: No Hall of Famers. Jeff Blauser, Chico Carrasquel are similar infielders, as is Mike Sweeney by value. Elvis Andrus is an active player with a similar career.