Hall of Fame Poll: Vladimir Guerrero

Would you vote Valdimir Guerrero into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

It’s Vladimir Guerrero’s second time on the Hall of Fame ballot. He came very close to making it on the first ballot, getting 71.7% of the Writers’ vote. I think his chances are pretty good this year. Some Writers refuse to vote for a guy on his first time on the ballot.

I'm hugely biased here, because I loved him as a Expo. And I’m hopeful his son can have a great career as well. I hope to see him on the Hall of Fame ballot many years from now.

The biggest thing I remember about Vlad is that he was the best bad pitch hitter I've ever seen. He could hit the ball if it was an inch off the ground or a pitch two feet off the outside corner or a pitch over his head. He was fun to watch. I remember him hitting a pitch that bounced. He was pretty hard to pitch to, he could hit anything.

He had very quick hands, and could wait a long time to decide to swing at a pitch. Even with his willingness to swing at anything, he did take his fair share of walks and he didn't strikeout all that much. He never had a 100 strikeout season.

Vlad played 16 years, 8 of them with the Expos, 6 as an Angel, 1 with the Rangers and 1 with Baltimore. And you might remember he signed a minor league contract with the Jays, in 2012, but left the organization when he wasn't called up by mid-June.

In 2147 games, he hit .318/.379/.553 with 449 home runs and 1496 RBI. He even stole some bases, 181 (ok he was caught 94 times, he really shouldn't have been stealing). Baseball Reference has him at 59.3 career WAR.

He won 1 MVP award and got MVP votes in 12 seasons. He played on 9 All-Star teams and won 8 Silver Slugger awards. If you want a strange stat, he is 5th all time in Intentional Walks.

Defensively? Well, he had a great arm in right, but he also made a ton of errors. He had pretty good range early in his career, but playing on the carpeted concrete, at the Big O, put an end to the range quickly.

PEDs? I don't remember any rumors about him. Then.....who knows. One of the great things about drawing a line in the sand about PEDs is you never know.

Similar players: Jim Rice (elected BBWAA), Pee Wee Reese (elected Veteran's Committee), Enos Slaughter (VC), Orlando Cepeda (VC), Kenny Lofton, Willie Randolph, John Olerud, Jeff Kent, Todd Helton, Jose Cruz, Jason Giambi.