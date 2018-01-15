Hall of Fame umpire Doug Harvey dies at 87
Harvey is one of 10 MLB umpires in the Hall of Fame
Doug Harvey, one of 10 umpires in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, has died from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. He was 87.
Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement Monday morning:
"Hall of Famer Doug Harvey was one of the most accomplished umpires of all-time. Known for his strong presence and communication skills, he umpired some of the most memorable moments ever, including from behind the plate for Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run to open the 1988 World Series. A generation of umpires learned as a result of Doug's example, his eagerness to teach the game and his excellent timing behind the plate.
"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Doug's family, his friends and the umpiring community."
Harvey umpired 4,673 regular-season games in his 30-year career (1962-92), the fifth most in history. He was a crew chief for 18 seasons, and also worked five World Series and six All-Star Games. The MLBPA voted Harvey as the league's best umpire in 1974 and gave him an "excellent" rating, reports Richard Goldstein of the New York Times.
The Veterans Committee voted Harvey into the Hall of Fame in 2010. He was the ninth umpire voted into Cooperstown.
