Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski throws out first pitch to grandson Mike at Fenway Park
Mike Yastrzemski went deep in his grandfather's old stomping grounds Tuesday night
Tuesday night was a special night at Fenway Park. Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, played his first game in Boston. He promptly went deep.
Here is Mike Yaz's Fenway Park dinger:
Pretty cool moment, eh? Well, on Wednesday, the Red Sox invited the Yastrzemskis to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Carl lobbed the ball to Mike.
Check it out:
Awesome. Just awesome. Not often you see a visiting player catch the first pitch, but this was no ordinary first pitch.
Between the Yastrzemskis and David Ortiz returning to Fenway Park for the first time since being shot earlier this year, the Red Sox have had some pretty special first pitches recently.
