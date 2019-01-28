Hall of Famer Johnny Bench discusses being a single father in new documentary

Last summer, Sports Illustrated profiled a different side of legendary Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench, who is embracing his role as a 71-year-old single father.

Bench's story will now be told through a different medium, as he's the latest figure in the "MLB Network Presents" series. His episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening on -- you guessed it -- MLB Network. We were fortunate to view an advance screener, qualifying us to say it's a solid piece of work.

Predictably, Bench's paternal side receives ample coverage throughout the 90-minute documentary. One of the first scenes follows Bench as he prepares his two young sons (nine-year-old Josh and 12-year-old Justin) for their days at school. He cooks them breakfast, styles their hair, and even throws in an attempt at the floss dance. Later, Bench is seen watching old highlights with his three sons.

In between the family focus, the program touches on all aspects of Bench's life and career, answering an important question: How did a kid from a small Oklahoma town became one of the best and most influential catchers of all-time? It was Bench, of course, who pioneered the one-handed method of receiving after twice breaking his thumb.

There are plenty of other twists and turns in Bench's story -- how he survived a fatal accident that claimed the lives of teammates, for instance. All the while, his tale is presented in a manner befitting MLB Network's typically high production values. As for the cameos, the usual suspects are present -- Tony Perez, Pete Rose -- along with a few surprises: Martin Sheen narrates while Bobby Knight gets sentimental about Bench naming his oldest son after the coach.

Whether you're a Bench fan or just someone wanting to scratch your baseball itch, we recommend tuning in or catching a replay.