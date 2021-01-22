MLB legend and Hall of Famer Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron has died, the Atlanta Braves announced on Firday. He was 86. Aaron began his career with the Negro Leagues in 1951 and joined MLB when he was 23. He spent the majority of his career with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and played for the Milwaukee Brewers to close out his career from 1975-1976.
Aaron's number 44 jersey is retired by the Braves and Brewers, and his career numbers truly are remarkable.
RIP to a legend 🙏— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron career MLB ranks:
Hits 3rd
HR 2nd
Runs T-4th
RBI 1st
XBH 1st pic.twitter.com/ixYmfNjxXj
Hammerin' Hank was a 25-time All-Star, a World Series champion in 1957, a National League MVP in the same year and a three-time Gold Glove Award recipient, to name just a few of his accomplishments.
Following the news of his death, the baseball world sent out tributes and messages to one of the best to ever do it. Here are some reactions from players and teams:
The Braves gave a tribute to Aaron and changed their Twitter picture to his number 44.
January 22, 2021
The Washington Nationals noted that "his contributions to the sport were immeasurable."
Hank Aaron's impact on the game was as powerful as his swing.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 22, 2021
His contributions to the sport were immeasurable.
Baseball's lost a titan. pic.twitter.com/jCjeGZFu6K
David Ortiz called him the best to ever do it.
A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021
Magic Johnson wrote a set of tweets reflecting on what it was like to watch Aaron play, mentioning his post-baseball career as well.
and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾
Frank Thomas called Aaron the definition of class and said he was the greatest of all time.
I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank🙏🏾🙏🏾— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021
Chipper Jones reflected on the type of person Aaron was.
I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021
Many used the goat emoji for Aaron.
RIP 🐐 https://t.co/oBCzIbUegN— Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) January 22, 2021
David Ortiz referred to Aaron as "the best."
Marcus Stroman wrote that he was thankful for Hank's heroism.
RIP Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron! Sad sad day. Thankful for your heroism! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oyfWfr0M80— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 22, 2021
Jerry Hairston Jr. shared photos from Aaron's career.
A Kid from Alabama, Negro League Legend, #MLB Icon. #RIP Hammerin Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/H1YH5oCnRy— Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) January 22, 2021
Bruh😫😫😫😫 https://t.co/CUlhM6egcf— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2021
It was not just athletes who responded to the news. Here are some reactions from outside of the sports world:
When I was a kid, learning about Hank Aaron’s life and career meant learning for the first time that folks were still treated differently because of the color of their skin. Also it meant learning about an amount of dignity that I couldn’t possibly comprehend. #RIPHankAaron— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 22, 2021
RIP The Hammer—Hank Aaron has passed away. Could he play the game, or what?— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 22, 2021