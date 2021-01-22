MLB legend and Hall of Famer Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron has died, the Atlanta Braves announced on Firday. He was 86. Aaron began his career with the Negro Leagues in 1951 and joined MLB when he was 23. He spent the majority of his career with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and played for the Milwaukee Brewers to close out his career from 1975-1976.

Aaron's number 44 jersey is retired by the Braves and Brewers, and his career numbers truly are remarkable.

Hammerin' Hank was a 25-time All-Star, a World Series champion in 1957, a National League MVP in the same year and a three-time Gold Glove Award recipient, to name just a few of his accomplishments.

Following the news of his death, the baseball world sent out tributes and messages to one of the best to ever do it. Here are some reactions from players and teams:

The Braves gave a tribute to Aaron and changed their Twitter picture to his number 44.

The Washington Nationals noted that "his contributions to the sport were immeasurable."

David Ortiz called him the best to ever do it.

Magic Johnson wrote a set of tweets reflecting on what it was like to watch Aaron play, mentioning his post-baseball career as well.

Frank Thomas called Aaron the definition of class and said he was the greatest of all time.

Chipper Jones reflected on the type of person Aaron was.

Many used the goat emoji for Aaron.

David Ortiz referred to Aaron as "the best."

Marcus Stroman wrote that he was thankful for Hank's heroism.

Jerry Hairston Jr. shared photos from Aaron's career.

It was not just athletes who responded to the news. Here are some reactions from outside of the sports world: