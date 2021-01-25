Plans for the memorial service and funeral for baseball legend Hank Aaron have been made. A Hall of Famer, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and a towering figure in the struggle for civil rights and Black equality will be honored on Tuesday with a memorial service at Atlanta's Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Aaron will be buried Wednesday in a private ceremony at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta.

MLB Network announced that the channel will air Aaron's Tuesday memorial service. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on January 26. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former President Bill Clinton and former MLB commissioner Bud Selig are scheduled to attend the funeral. Carl M. Williams funeral directors indicates that, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to The Hank Aaron Chasing The Dream Foundation, 3466 Buffington Center, Atlanta, GA 30349.

Aaron died at the age of 86, the Braves announced Friday morning. Aaron established himself as an all-time great during the course of his 23-year career with the Milwaukee Braves, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers from 1954-76.

In said career, Aaron hit .305/.374/.555 (155 OPS+) with 624 doubles; 755 home runs; 2,297 RBI; 2,174 runs; 3,771 hits; and 240 stolen bases. He retired as the all-time home run leader and held the record for more than 33 years. He remains the all-time leader in RBI and total bases. He also holds the record for the most All-Star games at 25 and the most seasons as an All-Star at 21 (for a stretch, MLB held two All-Star games per year).

In addition to winning the 1957 NL MVP award, Aaron also won three Gold Gloves and two batting titles while leading the league in home runs four times, RBI four times, runs three times, hits twice, doubles four times, slugging four times, and OPS three times. He won the World Series with the 1957 Braves and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first try in 1982.

"Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone's list of all-time great players," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a Friday statement. "His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire. His career demonstrates that a person who goes to work with humility every day can hammer his way into history – and find a way to shine like no other.

"Hank eagerly supported our efforts to celebrate the game's best and to find its next generation of stars, including through the Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes offensive excellence by Major League players, and the Hank Aaron Invitational, which provides exposure to elite young players. He became a close friend to me in recent years as result of his annual visit to the World Series. That friendship is one of the greatest honors of my life. I am forever grateful for Hank's impact on our sport and the society it represents, and he will always occupy a special place in the history of our game. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Hank's wife, Billye, their family, the fans of Atlanta and Milwaukee, and the millions of admirers earned by one of the pillars of our game."