Hanley Ramirez DFA'd by Red Sox: Here are the teams that make the most sense to add him

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox designated first baseman Hanley Ramirez for assignment, unceremoniously ending his second stint with the organization.

The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade or release Ramirez, with the latter representing the more likely scenario given he's owed nearly $16 million more the rest of the season. Once Ramirez is released, he'll be free to find a new team -- one who will owe him just the prorated league minimum.

Combine Ramirez's low cost with his track record and early-season results (he had an .874 OPS before falling apart in May) and it seems certain he'll have suitors. Who might they be? Let's get messy and identify some potential landing spots.

Everything has gone wrong for the Orioles this season, but Chris Davis has to be at the top of the list for disappointments. Davis has hit .152/.240/.250 (that's a 37 OPS+) over his first 45 games, leaving Baltimore with the worst first-base production in baseball, as judged by OPS. Seeing as how Davis has four years and nearly $100 million owed to him after this season, it's probably asking too much for the Orioles to shun him and move on.

Still, the Orioles could bring in Ramirez as a means of giving manager Buck Showalter another option at first base, particularly against left-handed pitchers. Folding in Ramirez would likely mean shedding Craig Genry from the 25-man roster, but that shouldn't be a sticking point. It's worth noting the O's claimed Renato Nunez off waivers earlier in the month. Nunez is a good deal younger than Ramirez, meaning Baltimore might decide it's worth giving him that spot instead.

The first-place Rockies have received an NL-worst. 598 OPS from their first basemen. That indignity is by and large owed to Ian Desmond, who has hit .181/.234/.374. Since Desmond is owed what remains on his $22 million salary this year, as well as at least $40 million more over the ensuing three seasons, it figures that he'll remain part of Colorado's 25-man roster.

If the Rockies were willing to move Desmond (perhaps to left field as part of a platoon, or to second during DJ LeMahieu's absence), then Ramirez would make sense as a short-term fit. Of course, the Rockies also have Ryan McMahon waiting for another shot in Triple-A, so they may deem a relationship of any length with Ramirez to be not worth their while.

The Tigers are without a healthy Miguel Cabrera and a functioning Victor Martinez. Nonetheless, John Hicks has hit surprisingly well, and it's probably not worth the hassle to replace Martinez with Ramirez -- not when the payoff is a bad team being slightly better.

The Royals are years away from being competitive. As such, they're going to become a haven for veterans looking for another shot. In fact, the Royals already have one first baseman who fits that template, in Lucas Duda, but he's on the disabled list dealing with plantar fasciitis.

In Duda's wake, the Royals have turned to former first-round pick Hunter Dozier. He hasn't performed well, yet they'd be justified in sticking with him instead of bringing in Ramirez. If the Royals really wanted to work Ramirez and Dozier into their lineup, they probably could -- Abraham Almonte hasn't hit at all, and slotting in Jon Jay in center and Jorge Soler in right, thus making the DH spot available to Ramirez, would be an option.

Then again, it's not likely that Ramirez will hit well enough to make himself into an attractive trade piece by the deadline, so there's not much upside either way.

The Mets recently signed Jose Bautista to give them another healthy right-handed bat. What about adding Ramirez to go with him? In theory, Mickey Callaway could deploy a lineup against lefties that had Bautista in left, Wilmer Flores at third, and Ramirez at first. In practice, the Mets seem too enamored with Jose Reyes to do anything that would threaten his roster spot.

The Blue Jays have slipped under .500 and to fourth in recent weeks, thanks in part to Kendrys Morales hitting .180/.258/.315 as DH. With the Jays not yet bringing up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ramirez could split the uprights as a certain upgrade on Morales -- albeit not one who has the same upside or excitement factor as Guerrero Jr. Don't feel too bad for Morales if it happens, as he's owed $12 million next season no matter what.