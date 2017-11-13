Happy Birthday Pat Hentgen

It is Pat Hentgen's 49th birthday today.

Pat will always be one of my favorite former Blue Jays.

He was the Cy Young winner in 1996, going 20-10 with a 3.22 ERA and pitching an amazing 265.2 innings. Wouldn't it be nice to have a start throw 250 inning or more? He also made 4 All-Star teams. And he has two World Series rings. He didn’t pitch in 1992 playoffs, but he had a win in the 1993 World Series against the Phillies. He was in line to pitch game 7, before Joe Carter ended the series in game 6.

As a Jay he was 107-85 with a 4.28 ERA in 10 season, playing in 270 games, 238 starts.

He sits 4th in team history in WAR at 26.7. 5th in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and games started.

And he talked to us. If you want to see the interview, it was spread over 5 parts. One, two, three, four and five.

Pat has kept in the organization, he was bullpen coach in 2011, then left after the season, for family reasons and he also did that job again in 2013. At present, he is listed as a "Special Assistant to the Organization", whatever that means.

Happy birthday Pat. I hope it is a good one.