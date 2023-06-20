The New York Yankees have activated center fielder Harrison Bader from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Bader started the season on the injured list and then appeared in 26 games before landing back on the IL due to a hamstring injury.

The Yankees are 18-8 in games in which Bader appeared and though it would be foolish to give him a significant portion of the credit there, he's certainly a boost for what is now a struggling ballclub. The Yankees have lost four in a row and eight of their last 11 games. Take note that the 11-game stretch here was also without reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Bader will help, though. He's an excellent defender in center field has a 119 OPS+ this season. He's slashing .267/.295/.511 with two triples, six homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs and six stolen bases. All told, he's been worth 1.1 WAR in just 26 games, which is playing at an All-Star level.

Without Bader, the Yankees have been using Greg Allen, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Billy McKinney in center field. They've gotten some offensive production there, notably from McKinney, but the team is much better served with Bader there on a permanent basis moving forward. They just need him to avoid injury, which has been a problem for him throughout his career.

The Yankees enter Tuesday's game against the Mariners 39-33, good for the third and final AL wild-card spot, but 10 1/2 games behind the Rays in the AL East.

In other Yankees news, lefty starter Carlos Rodón is starting a rehab assignment in Double-A. He signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees this past offseason but has been on the injured list all season.