Harrison White: Marlin on the Rise

Harrison White played his first professional season with Batavia earlier this year.

This offseason, Fish Stripes is turning it’s collective attention (all the attention left over after all the Giancarlo Stanton talk) to prospects. We’re outlining our top 100, as chosen by you and others like you on our ranker.com poll. Today’s prospect, Harrison White, hails from Laguna Niguel, California and eventually graduated from nearby St. Margaret’s Episcopal before packing up for Yale.

Four seasons of Ivy League ball yielded a slashline of .289/.374/.404 over 155 contests, with 26 doubles, seven home runs, and 60 RBI for White, which was enough for the Marlins to spend a 31st round pick, 929th off the board in the 2017 amateur draft.

White, a 5’11”, 175 lb. outfielder, kept his slash line pretty steady from college to the short-season A Batavia Muckdogs, turning in a .280/.379/.348 performance in 38 contests after his selection. He made four errors in the outfield for Batavia, in 55 chances, although he does have flashes of brilliance and all the raw tools that he needs to succeed:

White had nine multi-game performances for the Muckdogs through the short season, including three three-hit affairs. He went nine-for-21 over a five game span from July 11th through July 19th, then from August 20th through August 27th went seven-for-20 over another five-game streak. On August 23rd, he hit his first professional home run off of Mahoning Valley reliever Jonathan Teaney in the 11th inning, a two-run shot that gave the Muckdogs a 6-4 victory against the Scrappers. He also collected a pair of singles that day.

All things being equal, I would expect White to begin the 2018 season with the Greensboro Grasshoppers.