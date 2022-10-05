Tuesday night, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered to lead off the second game of a doubleheader in Texas. It was his 62nd home run of the season, meaning he broke the previous American League and Yankees record of 61, which was set by Roger Maris in 1961.

The call on Yankees radio from long-time broadcaster John Sterling? It's right here:

As Sterling noted, the Yankees franchise has now seen three players reach the 60-homer plateau in Judge, Maris and Babe Ruth. It's the only team with multiple players to reach 60.

Sterling has been the play-by-play radio man for the Yankees since 1989. His home run calls are well known for his signature, "it is high, it is far, it is gone" and he generally has a personal call for each Yankees player that uses his name, often in a sort of pun.

On that front, it was "Judgement Day" for this one along with "case closed," bouncing through the courtroom off of "judge."

Oh, hey, and there's a Sterling Cam:

Here's the Yankees' TV call from Michael Kay, who also broke out the "case closed:"

On the opposing end, it was "history has landed in Arlington" from Rangers TV's Dave Raymond: