Here are some new disgusting ballpark foods from around the country that I'd definitely eat

Opening Day is almost here, which means soon enough you'll be able to take in meaningful baseball games from your local stadium while slowing destroying yourself with ballpark concessions. The real American Dream, baby.

We've already covered some of the new, intriguing ballpark foods that you'll see around MLB this season, but what about the oddities? Every year it seems like stadiums come up with wild food creations to push the boundaries of what people are willing to put into their bodies.

As someone who has no shame or self-respect, here are some of monstrosities from ballparks around the country that I would most certainly punish myself with.

The Fowl Pole

Who serves it? Texas Rangers

What's in it? Two-pound chicken tender, waffle fries, dipping sauces

Why would you eat this? The better question is "why the hell wouldn't you eat this?" It's just a big ol' chicken tender, you coward. And it sleeps in a bed of waffle fries? I want to marry this chicken tender and live happily ever after with it.

The Pittsburgh Cone

Who serves it? Pittsburgh Pirates

What's in it? Kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing in a waffle cone

Why would you eat this? I'm down with all of these ingredients, but I'm not exactly fond of the presentation. It looks like road kill guts are spilling out of a waffle cone. Also, there's absolutely no way that the process of eating this isn't a total nightmare.

Fritos Pie Corn Dog

Who serves it? Houston Astros

What's in it? Corn dog covered in Fritos corn chips, queso blanco and Texas chili

Why would I eat it? You know how after you eat a bag of Fritos you have a bunch of Fritos dust covering your finger tips and you suck your fingers clean, then feel a little gross about it? Now imagine your fingers are corn dogs. And they're completely covered. In Frito dust. With queso and chili. You're telling me you're not going to eat them until you hate yourself?

Bayou City Dog



Who serves it? Houston Astros

What's in it? Hot dog, smoked pork burnt ends, Rico's cheese sauce, pickle chips, green onions and hot BBQ sauce

Why would I eat it? Because it's like eating a whole family of pigs all at once, and who doesn't want that? A piggy bunk bed, if you will. Sure, your arteries are most definitely going to be punished by this thing, but any time you can take down a double-decker of danger you've just got to do it. My only concern is that those pickles would slow me down.

SI Cover Dog

Who serves it? Arizona Diamondbacks

What's in it? Eighteen-inch bratwurst with jalapeño-apple coleslaw, fried mac and cheese, barbecue aioli, house-cured beer pickles and green onion.

Why would I eat it? Because all of these ingredients sound amazing, at least individually. But I'm pretty sure they call it the Cover Dog because any attempt at eating it will lead to you being covered in it. Or because you'll have to get someone to cover your work shift as you spend the entire next day on the toilet.

All Day Breakfast Dog

Who serves it? Arizona Diamondbacks

What's in it? Eighteen-inch hot dog with hash browns, country gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried eggs, hot sauce and green onion.

Why would I eat it? I love breakfast. It's the best and most important meal of the day. I love it so much I'm willing to eat my breakfast on top of a hot dog in the 95-degree heat of the summer. Nothing can stop me from eating breakfast when I see it, not even the promise of having to sit through nine innings of baseball with crippling heartburn.

Reuben Some Dirt On It Dog



Who serves it? Arizona Diamondbacks

What's in it? Eighteen-inch hot dog with Reuben mac and cheese, fried pickles, green onion and a special secret sauce.

Why would I eat it? Because anytime someone touts a "secret sauce" I have to try it and find out what the hell they're trying to hide. Usually it's just some slight mixture of basic condiments and I feel stupid for playing into their hand, but I'll lose sleep at night if I don't uncover the mystery.

Coney Dog Egg Roll

Who serves it? Detroit Tigers

What's in it? Crispy egg roll filled with hot dog and chili, drizzled with classic mustard and a sprinkle of diced onions.

Why would I eat it? Uh, because it's an egg roll with a hot dog inside? Don't ask stupid questions.

32 Ingredient Salad

Who serves it? Toronto Blue Jays

What's in it? Brussels sprouts, kale, green cabbage, romaine lettuce, carrots, butternut squash, quinoa, pomegranate seeds and apple cider vinegar.

Why would I eat it? I wouldn't. I have some self-respect.