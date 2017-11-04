Here are the guys you probably didn't realize will get Astros' World Series rings

As the dust settled on the Cubs' World Series title in 2016, I decided to take a quick and fun look back at some of the players who would get World Series rings despite very little in the way of on-field contributions to the title. It happens every season, and it can give us a quick little chuckle, so we're going to do it again.

The Houston Astros just won the 2017 World Series on Wednesday, and Friday was their victory parade. We've already discussed Carlos Beltran getting a ring and surely many have thought about Justin Verlander finally getting one, in addition to all the young stars the Astros have winning it all. What about the whole list, though? It's now the perfect time to take a look at some of the guys who will be on that "wait, he got a ring?" list.

Obviously, we aren't going to include players still on the team for the playoffs or those who got a lot of playing time before departing, such as Nori Aoki (71 games before being traded). This is truly the place for the obscure.

Contribution: The biggest contributor here, Paulino threw 29 innings this season in six starts. He pitched to a 6.52 ERA and the Astros still won four of the six games he started, thanks to 10.38 runs scored per start. They even scored seven and six runs, respectively, in the two losses. Paulino didn't appear after July 1, as he was popped for a positive steroid test. And yet, he's going to get a ring.

Contribution: In 13 innings of work in the majors this season, Diaz had a 9.00 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. He appeared in a game on May 14 and then nine more times from June 7 to July 6. His WAR was negative-0.4, and win probability added was also negative, so he was more like win probability subtracted. He also will have a ring and we don't.

Contribution: The young righty worked in just five innings with the latest in the season being April 18. He went on the DL with a muscle strain and ended up needing Tommy John surgery. So 2017 for Gustave resulted in a 5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, Tommy John surgery and a World Series ring. Quite the combo there.

Contribution: Another reliever, this time a lefty. Tolliver worked on May 21, July 2 and July 4. That's it. Five innings in three outings, pitching to a 3.60 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. He actually went backward from that July 4 outing, heading to Triple-A Fresno and then finishing the season with Double-A Arkansas. How many Double-A players are gonna get a 2017 World Series ring? Just one. Trivia question!

Contribution: Yet another reliever, the right-handed Jankowski worked 4 1/3 innings in three appearances. The numbers are ugly at a 12.46 ERA and 2.08 WHIP. Let's say this, though: Jankowski was a 34th-rounder out of Catawba College in 2012, and he's appeared in 237 minor-league games. At age 28, he got to make his debut in The Show this year. Now he'll get a ring. That's pretty damn cool.

Contribution: The 25-year-old outfielder has good upside and will likely become a major-league regular someday, as soon as next year. He actually hit .278/.350/.806 with six homers in his last nine games this season. It's just that it was with the Blue Jays. With the Astros, he contributed 1 1/3 innings in the field before he had to be carted off the field following an ugly collision with Jose Altuve. He didn't even get a plate appearance, but he could be getting a ring. He's probably the most obscure/fun one here, knowing that both players are fine now after the collision.