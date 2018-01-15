Here's how MLB marketing and advertising departments are dealing with the cold stove

Baseball's offseason has schlepped into mid-January with a pace attracting snores and collusion accusations alike. Opening Day is just over two months away, and it's indeterminable how many of the best free agents will find teams of their own before their brethren take their first starts and at-bats. Inactivity has so dominated the winter's headlines that it's hard to overlook as a potentially ominous sign for future labor relations between the league and the union.

While it seems baseball is revolving slowly enough as to threaten coming to a pause or moving backward, marketing departments are motoring ahead. Without assurance of how their teams' rosters will look, staffs are finalizing giveaway schedules, green-lighting commercials, and trying to sell tickets to napping fan bases. "Regardless of what the transactions are, we still have a pretty firm deadline and timeline that we need to execute on," Boston Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman told CBS Sports. "We still go on sale with tickets at the same time, we still have to get our advertising in, and we still have to get to Spring Training at the same time. That's what we are guided by, more than the day-to-day transactions."

The commitment to beating on with indifference toward the news cycle is borne in part from time, which serves as both an ally and a foe to marketing departments. Those time restrictions allow marketers to detach from the day-to-day drama. Who signs where, what trade transpires next week, if a long-term extension can be worked out -- none of it matters to a group maintaining a 90-foot viewpoint. Marketing departments have adapted the same mentality perfected by the players, about the players: mindful of the changes, but not possessed by them.

"We always come at it from a brand standpoint, and think about Mariners baseball and the brand of Mariners baseball and the story we want to tell," said Chris Copacino, the account director at Copacino + Fujikado. The Seattle Mariners were the firm's first clients, and the two have produced slick, endearing commercials over the years. "Obviously players and stars are a big part of that, but we've been at this for 20-plus years with the Mariners, and we know that flexibility and incorporating new acquisitions into the Mariners baseball fold and brand is something we've done before and something will continue to do again."

The team-first approach is almost a necessity. "Whether or not you land Yu Darvish, you're building your marketing campaign around the team as a whole," said a former marketing employee for an American League East team. "Unless you're the Padres, you're going into the season with a campaign built around a contender. If the team fails, no one will care anyway."

Every department head and ad agency member interviewed for this article confirmed they were all systems go. That includes the Kansas City Royals, who stand to lose many of their best players on the open market, and who could be forgave for waiting and seeing. The Royals vice president of publicity, Toby Cook, issued a statement to CBS Sports that read in part: "But by and large, [offseason transactions don't] affect the way we do things in the front office. Business as usual. We already have our advertising schedule and promotional calendar set for the year."

Those aforementioned time restrictions do come with negatives. Adding or subtracting a marquee player can prompt costly reshoots or papering over on the promotional front. One estimate had bobbleheads taking as long as six months, the length of the regular season, to properly manufacture, limiting the ability for teams to pivot to plan B or C. Hence the occasional misfire -- like Jason Tyner's bobbleheads being stored in a warehouse after his demotion.

Nonetheless, these are the professionals for a reason -- they know how to build flexible plans, and they know how to make adjustments when the need arises. "If we were to get a player that has high visibility and excitement, we would definitely incorporate that into our marketing and advertising plans and make sure he's a featured piece of it, said Grossman, whose Red Sox have been tied to top free-agent hitters Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez, "but it wouldn't be the entire campaign and wouldn't eradicate that campaign, either."

Eventually, teams and free agents will reach agreements, shaping the clubs' rosters and marketing plans. Until then, marketers have no choice but to do their cooking on the cold stove -- all the while keeping a positive outlook on any potential adjustments.

"I don't think of it as a [disruption]," Copacino said. "I think of it more as a fun problem and an interesting challenge of how we continue to tell that story of the acquisition and promote it."