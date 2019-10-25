Here's how the Astros can build momentum to get back in the World Series vs. the Nationals
David Samson believes that the Astros shouldn't put too much pressure on themselves in Game 3
The Washington Nationals hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Despite trailing in the series, the Astros still can claw their way back into the series. In Friday's installment of the "Nothing Personal With David Samson," Samson pointed out that the Astros need to establish momentum in Game 3 and not try to make up the series deficit all at once.
The Astros have been in the first two games of the World Series despite coming out on the losing end. In Game 1, the Nationals won 5-4, but the Astros did hold a 2-0 lead in the early innings before Juan Soto knocked in three of Washington's five runs, and Game 2 was tied until a late inning flurry by Washington.
"Houston has to not believe that they can hit a three-game home run," Samson said. "When you're down three runs in the ninth inning, what we tell our players is the leader hitter just needs to get on base. The most you can do is make it so we're down two runs. Just get on base, get the line moving. Sometimes when I'm down in a game, I'm actually rooting for doubles and singles instead of home runs because I want that momentum."
Houston may not have home field advantage anymore, but they're only down two games and have plenty of talent that has gotten them to this point. Zack Greinke will head to the hill on Friday night in an effort to try and shut down the Nationals offense.
"Houston has to get rid of the cloud that is over its franchise," Samson added. "This cloud has been moving in and it's sort of settled in two days ago and it hasn't moved. And then they lost two games. They've got to clear the distractions."
The Astros will need to get out in front in the early innings and attempt to grab the momentum over a Nationals team that has all of it entering Game 3.
