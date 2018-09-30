Here's what Christian Yelich needs to do on Sunday to earn first NL Triple Crown in 81 years

Christian Yelich, arguably the frontrunner for the National League MVP award, had a big Saturday night as part of a Milwaukee Brewers win against the Detroit Tigers.

Yelich went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs and a walk and three runs batted in. On the season, he's now up to 36 home runs, a .324/.400/.599 slash line, and 109 RBI.

Christian Yelich playing like the NL MVP pic.twitter.com/zXJ2q46w1B — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 30, 2018

While most of the attention this season with regards to the Triple Crown had been focused on J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox, it's Yelich who will enter the regular season's final day within striking distance of becoming the first NL player to pull off the feat in 81 years. Joe Medwick, of the St. Louis Cardinals, was the last to do it, back in 1937. Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was the last AL player to earn a Triple Crown back in 2012.

Let's take a look at where Yelich stands in the three statistics of note

Batting average : He's 14 points ahead of second-place Scooter Gennett and Freddie Freeman. Put another way, he can go 0 for 4 and still be above .320. He's safe here.

Home runs : He's tied for the league lead with Matt Carpenter, and is one ahead of two Colorado Rockies in Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story. Bryce Harper, who is also scheduled to wrap his season in Coors Field, is two back. The Rockies are competing for a division title, so their guys are likely to play. Carpenter, though, may sit with the Cardinals officially eliminated from postseason contention. Who knows.

Runs batted in: Yelich is two behind Javier Baez, but three ahead of Arenado and four ahead of Jesus Aguilar and Story. Again, Baez is certain to play, so Yelich will need a similar performance to what he did Saturday to pull off an uncontested Triple Crown.

Given the Brewers have something to play for Sunday -- a win ensures that they'll at least tie for the division lead -- there's every reason to believe Yelich will be in the lineup and focused in on making the most of the regular season's final day. And if the Cubs and Brewers remain tied after Sunday's slate, they'll play a NL Central tiebreaker that will also count toward Yelich's regular-season numbers.

Maybe this time tomorrow, Yelich will have both a division title and a Triple Crown to celebrate.