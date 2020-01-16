Here's why Carlos Beltran didn't reveal his role in Astros' sign-stealing scandal when initial report came out

The past few days have been a whirlwind for baseball. In the wake of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, the Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow while the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora.

On Thursday, the New York Mets and manager Carlos Beltran also agreed to part ways after Beltran's involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. In Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson revealed that Beltran wasn't forthcoming from the very beginning because it would have cost him a shot at the Mets' job.

"Carlos Beltran had no choice but to say 'Listen I did it. I know I'm not going to be suspended, but I know what I did was wrong.' He had no choice but to wear it and he wore it quickly," Samson said. "Should he and would he have come out right after the report came out? That would've better. The reason is that the Mets hadn't decided to fire him yet. If he had come out with that statement, it would've been the absolute end of his managerial career before it even started."

Beltran only lasted a little over two months as the manager of the Mets. As Samson notes, he wasn't able to even put on the full uniform for the franchise.

To say that this scandal is wild would be putting it lightly. With new details continuing to pour out, it's probably a good bet that we haven't heard the last of baseball's biggest scandal since the the rampant use of performance-enhancing drugs.