Here's why it won't cost Oakland fans a dime to see the A's play on April 17
Yep, the A's are giving away a full stadium's worth of tickets
Would you like to take in an evening of This, Our Baseball and do so free of charge? Of course you would, and the Oakland Athletics are here to help. The goods ...
Yep, the A's on April 17, 2018, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in Oakland, where they moved from Kansas City back in '68. As you can see, the club will mark the occasion by giving away free tickets to their home tilt against the White Sox. They might even win! As is always the case on Tuesdays at the Oakland Coliseum, parking is free. All seats will be general admission, so if you show up early you just might snare some primo accommodations.
So will the A's, in addition to letting fans catch this game for free, also mark their 50th anniversary in Oakland by winning the World Series? No.
