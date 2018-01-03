Here's why it won't cost Oakland fans a dime to see the A's play on April 17

Would you like to take in an evening of This, Our Baseball and do so free of charge? Of course you would, and the Oakland Athletics are here to help. The goods ...

An anniversary gift to Oakland: We're celebrating 50 seasons in Oakland with FREE tickets to our regular season game on Apr 17, the exact date we debuted here in Oakland 50 years prior. Tickets for this game will be available at https://t.co/X9z9RBVufQ starting on Jan 10. pic.twitter.com/6m4tyRGDU9 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) January 3, 2018

Yep, the A's on April 17, 2018, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in Oakland, where they moved from Kansas City back in '68. As you can see, the club will mark the occasion by giving away free tickets to their home tilt against the White Sox. They might even win! As is always the case on Tuesdays at the Oakland Coliseum, parking is free. All seats will be general admission, so if you show up early you just might snare some primo accommodations.

So will the A's, in addition to letting fans catch this game for free, also mark their 50th anniversary in Oakland by winning the World Series? No.