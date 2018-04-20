High school baseball game ends with a score of 82-0, even though the winning coach tried to stop it

Last week, two high school baseball teams in Massachusetts that had no business playing against each other did just that. The result was a final score of 82-0.

You read that correctly. As The Boston Herald reports, Old Rochester put up 82 runs against Notre Dame Cristo Rey, who got no-hit in the largest loss in state history.

So when you read that kind of score, it's instinctive to think "why didn't the coach take his foot off the gas?" Well, according to him, he tried. Coach Steve Carvalho tried really hard, and he's just as upset about this as anyone else.

"I'm sick to my stomach over this," Carvalho told The Boston Herald. "We really tried everything possible. We told the kids don't take extra bases, no sprinting -- we even had kids bunting and they couldn't make the routine plays. We had kids hitting balls 300 feet and jogging to first.

"We even asked that they stop the game after four innings and they said no. Believe me, we exhausted all options in our power."

The fact is, the game was just wildly mismatched.

Here's what you need to know about how crazy this game was:

Old Rochester's coach tried to schedule a different school called Notre Dame

They scheduled two games, not one

Old Rochester's pitcher threw a no-hitter

He also went 15-of-17 batting

Cristo Rey's pitcher gave up 92 hits and pitched all eight innings

Cristo Rey committed 22 errors

The 82-0 score is not the most lopsided score in high school baseball history (it is actually 109-0)

The two schools do plan to play again, but this time Old Rochester plans to play with their Junior Varsity players



If you're curious about the full box score, so was I. But every site that aggregates high school scores seems to have this game scrubbed. It's perfectly understandable why. But the prospect of seeing what an 82-0 box score looks like is extremely enticing for morbid reasons.