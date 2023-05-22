Hinchliffe Stadium is hosting baseball games again. On Sunday, for the first time in 26 years, baseball was played at the historic stadium -- which was once a site of Negro League games -- by the New Jersey Jackals of the professional Frontier League.

The Jackals had played at Yogi Berra Stadium in Montclair, N.J. over the past 25 seasons. But going forward, Hinchliffe Stadium, now reopened after undergoing a $103 million renovation, will serve as the home stadium for the team.

On Friday, the franchise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the stadium.

"Not many cities across the country can say they have a professional baseball team playing in a historic stadium," Paterson, N.J., Mayor Andre Sayegh said, according to News 12. "A stadium that stands out because it was one of only two in the country that hosted negro league games when African-Americans were excluded from playing in baseball."

Hinchliffe Stadium originally opened in 1932 and was the site of an abundance of baseball history. Negro League teams like the New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans and Newark Eagles all used Hinchliffe Stadium during the 1930s and 1940s. But eventually the stadium closed in 1997 after it fell into disrepair.

The Jackals, which as a member of the Frontier League is partnered with Major League Baseball, announced that they'd be moving back to Paterson in September 2022. Hinchliffe Stadium was originally supposed to host its first game on Saturday, but a rainout pushed back to the grand reopening to Sunday, when they defeated the Sussex County Miners 10-6.

It marked the first game involving professional baseball players at the stadium since Oct. 1950, when major leaguers defeated a Passaic County (N.J.) All-Star team, 8-3.