🐯 Five things to know Wednesday

🏆 Do not miss this: UEFA Women's Champions League continues Wednesday on Paramount+

Matchday 1 rolls on in the UEFA Women's Champions League after an eventful Tuesday in which OL Lyonnes defeated Arsenal, 2-1, in a rematch of last year's semifinal. FC Barcelona also made a statement on the first day of the tournament with a 7-1 rout of Bayern Munich.

Five matches are in store for Wednesday, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. The early window features two global powers in Chelsea and Real Madrid as they open UWCL play against Twente and Roma, respectively, at 12:45 p.m. ET. The headliner, though, comes later in the day when Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg clash in one of the biggest matchups of the league phase.

📈📉 Pete Prisco's NFL Week 6 Power Rankings

There is a new top team in the NFL, according to Pete Prisco, who moved the Lions up to No. 1 in this week's power rankings. Four consecutive wins means Detroit earned every bit of its move up the ladder, but Dan Campbell's squad also got some help from the rest of the league after the final two unbeaten teams suffered their first losses.

The Seahawks are the biggest movers of the week, but not in a good way. They are down eight spots on the heels of a last-second loss to the Buccaneers. On the flip side, the Colts made the largest leap, up six places to No. 6 as they continue to construct a surprise season.

On Colts: "At 4-1, they bounced back from the loss to the Rams to blow out the Raiders . Daniel Jones continues to play good football."

"At 4-1, they bounced back from the loss to the to blow out the . continues to play good football." On Seahawks: "I know they had some injury issues on defense against Tampa Bay, but there were too many open receivers. The good news is Sam Darnold keeps bombing away."

Here are the top 10 teams in Prisco's NFL Week 6 Power Rankings:

Lions (previous ranking: 3) Eagles (1) Bills (2) Buccaneers (4) Steelers (9) Colts (11) Packers (7) Jaguars (12) 49ers (13) Broncos (14)

🥊 Alex Pereira climbs UFC pound-for-pound fighter rankings

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev came away from their UFC 320 fight injured, but the former did not miss a beat despite being "pretty sure" he suffered a broken foot. Pereira needed just 80 seconds to knock out Ankalaev and regain his light heavyweight championship, and the impressive showing earned him a climb back towards the top of our UFC pound-for-pound fighter rankings. He checks in at No. 4 after slipping earlier in the year with a loss to Ankalaev. And Brian Campbell has thoughts.

Campbell: "Talk about a comeback victory. The 37-year-old Brazilian slugger had looked sluggish in a decision loss against the technical Magomed Ankalaev in March. Vowing to return at full health after competing at just 40% of himself, Alex Pereira wasted no time in finishing Ankalaev in their October rematch at UFC 320 to regain the title and call for a much-anticipated move up to heavyweight and a third title in as many divisions."

Below are the top five male fighters in the rankings. Check out the full rankings, including the top five women.

Ilia Topuria (previous ranking: 1) Merab Dvalishvili (3) Islam Makhachev (2) Alex Pereira (8) Khamzat Chimaev (4)

