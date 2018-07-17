'Holy grail' Mickey Mantle card hits museum with $12M insurance, armored-truck protection

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle trading card is so valuable that its current display at the History Colorado Center will last only three days after its arrival via an armored truck and comes with a $12 million insurance policy.

As reported by the Associated Press, the item is one of only three known '52 Mantle cards in mint condition -- a perfect 10-point rating on the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) grading scale.

Its owner, Denver's Marshall Fogel, has deemed it "the finest card ever made" and "the Holy Grail of sports cards." And its brief stint at the Colorado Center, where Fogel wanted the community to get a look, preceded transportation from a bank vault to "a secure case that once housed Thomas Jefferson's Bible with UV-lens protection and temperature/humidity control."

As Forbes previously reported, Fogel, a retired lawyer and "hobby pioneer," paid $121,000 for the card in 1996, a decade after it was unearthed in a Boston find. He now estimates, per the AP, that it's worth "100 times that" -- or something like $12 million.

Fogel's card display comes three months after retired NFL offensive lineman Evan Mathis sold his own 1952 Mantle card, a PSA-rated 9 out of 10, for almost $3 million. That one, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell, elicited the second-highest baseball-card price of all time, in part because hundreds of Topps' 1952 Mantle cards were intentionally thrown into the ocean after being returned and replaced by 1953 productions.

JUST IN: The 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps card (graded a PSA 9) has just sold for $2.88 million. It is the second highest price ever paid for a baseball card. #1 is $3.12 million paid for a T206 Honus. pic.twitter.com/EbNnHHFko1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 20, 2018

"One reason Mantle's 1952 card is so rare," the AP said, "is that so many of them were returned along with other unsold cards by retailers making room for the 1953 cards. The returned '52 cards were subsequently sunk from a barge in the Hudson River."