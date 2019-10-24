Home-field advantage is gone: Why the regular season was all for nothing for the Astros

The Houston Astros spent the 2019 regular season aiming for the best record in the American League and gaining home field advantage throughout the postseason.

However, their home-field advantage went out the window when the Astros lost the first two games of the World Series to the Washington Nationals. In Thursday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," the host pointed out that the Astros lost everything that they worked for the entire season and the Nationals' success shows why the games are played.

"They spent all season trying to get home field advantage," Samson said. "Houston had it, best home record. This is a cakewalk, second World Series in three years and favored two and a half to one. Wouldn't you know it? You have to play the games."

After dropping a narrow 5-4 decision to the Nationals in Game 1, the two teams traded runs in the first inning. Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double to give his team the 2-0 lead. However, the Astros answered with a two-run home run from Alex Bregman.

Then the Nationals exploded for a six-run seventh inning that was highlighted by a solo home run from an unlikely hero in Kurt Suzuki. Washington went on to win the game 12-3 and now have a commanding lead in the World Series.

Now the Astros finished the regular season with an MLB-best 107-55 record. However, with losses in the opening two games of the series, home-field advantage is gone.