Home Run Derby 2018: How to watch, live stream, start time, bracket; Bryce Harper among eight participants

Watch the baseballs fly on Monday night in the nation's capital

The 2018 Home Run Derby -- one of the highlights of All-Star week -- goes down on Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Now to get you ready for maximum viewing pleasure, let's run down the essentials:

  • When: Monday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
  • TV channel/streaming: ESPN

Home Run Derby bracket

Live updates from Nationals Park

As for the participants, they're seeded one through eight based on their first-half home run totals. The format, of course, has been different since the 2015 Derby. Now for a quick breakdown of the eight participants:

Seed Name Bats HRAVG exit velocity AVG HR distance Fly-ball% HR-to-Fly-ball%

1

Jesus Aguilar, Brewers

R

23

90.5 mph

394 feet

45.4

27.0

2

Bryce Harper, Nationals

L

22

90.6 mph

409 feet

39.6

25.3

3

Max Muncy, Dodgers

L

21

91.3 mph

402 feet

45.0

30.6

4

Alex Bregman, Astros

R

19

89.6 mph

384 feet

42.9

14.6

5

Javier Baez, Cubs

R

18

91.5 mph

404 feet

32.9

23.2

6

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

L

17

90.4 mph

401 feet

38.1

26.9

7

Freddie Freeman, Braves

L

16

89.6 mph

401 feet

32.6

17.2

8

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

R

14

88.9 mph

393 feet

48.0

19.3


Harper of the host Nats is the only participant to have competed in the Derby before (he finished in 2nd in 2013). Since the Home Run Derby started in 1985, just two players have ever won it in their home ballparks -- Todd Frazier for the Reds in 2015, and Ryne Sandberg for the Cubs in 1990. Harper would be the first Nationals/Expos player to win the Derby. He's also the only one in this year's field with a 40-homer season (42 in 2015).

The AL has won eight of the last 11 derbies, but this year Bregman is the only American League entrant. As such, the odds are strongly against another win for the junior circuit. Last year's champion, Aaron Judge of the Yankees, is not participating. 

