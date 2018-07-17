Home Run Derby 2018 live updates: How to watch, live stream, bracket, results
Watch the baseballs fly on Monday night in the nation's capital
The 2018 Home Run Derby -- one of the highlights of All-Star week -- goes down on Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington. Now to get you ready for maximum viewing pleasure, let's run down the essentials:
- When: Monday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington
- TV channel/streaming: ESPN
Home Run Derby bracket
Live updates from Nationals Park
If the live blog tool does not load, click here.
As for the participants, they're seeded one through eight based on their first-half home run totals. The format, of course, has been different since the 2015 Derby. Now for a quick breakdown of the eight participants:
|Seed
|Name
|Bats
|HR
|AVG exit velocity
|AVG HR distance
|Fly-ball%
|HR-to-Fly-ball%
1
|R
23
90.5 mph
|394 feet
45.4
27.0
2
Bryce Harper, Nationals
|L
22
90.6 mph
|409 feet
39.6
25.3
3
|L
21
91.3 mph
|402 feet
45.0
30.6
4
|R
19
89.6 mph
|384 feet
42.9
14.6
5
|R
18
91.5 mph
|404 feet
32.9
23.2
6
Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
|L
17
90.4 mph
|401 feet
38.1
26.9
7
|L
16
89.6 mph
|401 feet
32.6
17.2
8
|R
14
88.9 mph
|393 feet
48.0
19.3
Harper of the host Nats is the only participant to have competed in the Derby before (he finished in 2nd in 2013). Since the Home Run Derby started in 1985, just two players have ever won it in their home ballparks -- Todd Frazier for the Reds in 2015, and Ryne Sandberg for the Cubs in 1990. Harper would be the first Nationals/Expos player to win the Derby. He's also the only one in this year's field with a 40-homer season (42 in 2015).
The AL has won eight of the last 11 derbies, but this year Bregman is the only American League entrant. As such, the odds are strongly against another win for the junior circuit. Last year's champion, Aaron Judge of the Yankees, is not participating.
