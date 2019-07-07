Home Run Derby 2019 odds, players: Surprising picks from MLB expert who nailed Bryce Harper's win

The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Monday from Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 2018 Home Run Derby field includes eight of the top sluggers in the league, headlined by reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich. He's the favorite in the current 2019 Home Run Derby odds at +350 (risk $100 to win $350), followed closely by 26-year-old breakout star Josh Bell, who is going off at +400. Up-and-coming power hitters hungry to make their mark on the national stage like Pete Alonso (+500) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+600) are among the other top 2019 Home Run Derby contenders set to participate on Monday. Before locking in any 2019 Home Run Derby picks of your own, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro and predictive data engineer who has won almost $2 million in his career. He was recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player. Additionally, his wOBA projection model returned $2,236 to $100 bettors on MLB picks over the past three seasons.

Furthermore, McClure crushed his Home Run Derby picks in 2018. He confidently locked in Bryce Harper as his projected winner, calling him "the easy choice" to win. The result: Harper rolled to the title, and anybody who followed McClure's advice cashed in huge.

We can tell you McClure isn't backing Yelich despite the fact that he leads Major League Baseball with 31 home runs on the season and is the top Vegas favorite on Monday. Yelich has been scorching the ball yet again this season with a .328 average and 67 RBIs. He ranks in the top five in the National League in virtually every meaningful hitting category.

But regular season success doesn't always translate to this event, and Yelich, who is participating in the MLB Home Run Derby for the first time in his career, faces a tough path to the finals. He draws Guerrero Jr. in the first round. Guerrero Jr. is known to put on a show during batting practices, and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., won this event in 2007, so he's a trendy first round upset pick.

Even if Yelich advances past Guerrero Jr., he faces a tough road that could include 2017 finalist Joc Pederson in the second round. Yelich also isn't known as a pure fly ball hitter, and McClure believes there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Home Run Derby bracket.

Christian Yelich +350

Josh Bell +400

Pete Alonso +500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +600

Joc Pederson +750

Alex Bregman +950

Carlos Santana +950

Ronald Acuna Jr. +950