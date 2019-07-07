Home Run Derby 2019 odds, players: Surprising picks from same MLB expert who nailed Bryce Harper's win

Balls will be flying out of Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday night with the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET. It's annually one of the top draws of All-Star Week. With the surprising scratch of MLB home run leader Christian Yelich with a back injury, the eight-player field is as wide open as ever. Pirates slugger Josh Bell is the new favorite at 7-2 odds in the Home Run Derby 2019 after Yelich was replaced with Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman. Youth is expected to be showcased on Monday according to oddsmakers. After Bell, 26, rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was supposed to face Yelich in the opening round, now is listed at 9-2 MLB Home Run Derby odds. Mets rookie Pete Alonso and Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson, 27 years old, are each 5-1. Before locking in any 2019 Home Run Derby picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

We can tell you McClure is fading Guerrero, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2. Guerrero has been a trendy pick since odds came out, but rookies have typically fared poorly in the Home Run Derby, the exception being Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2017, who won it. Prior to 2017, of the seven rookies who competed since 1987, six of them finished in last place or lost in the opening round. When Guerrero hits Progressive Field, he will be the youngest player in Home Run Derby history.

Guerrero has a hard swing that's produced eye-popping home runs in pregame batting practice, but he's hit just eight homers all season when they count. Nobody else in the field has hit fewer than 19, and players like Alonso (30 homers) and Bell (27) have more than three times as many as the popular Blue Jays rookie. McClure believes there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Home Run Derby bracket than the 9-2 premium you'll need to pay.

Josh Bell 7-2

Vladimir Guerrero 9-2

Joc Pederson 5-1

Pete Alonso 5-1

Carlos Santana 7-1

Matt Chapman 8-1

Alex Bregman 8-1

Ronald Acuna 10-1