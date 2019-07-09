Home Run Derby 2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joc Pederson steal the show with 79-homer battle

Heading into Monday's Home Run Derby, the most home runs ever hit by a competitor in a single round was 28. That record was broken with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first-round total of 29, but it was the second round matchup of Vlad Jr. and Joc Pederson that really brought the fireworks in Cleveland.

That round saw the two sluggers tied at 29 after their four minutes (and 30 bonus seconds) of regular time, then required three tie-breaker rounds as Guerrero Jr. and Pederson keep matching one another's outputs. Ultimately, it was Vladdy Jr. outlasting Joc by the slimmest of margins, 40-39.

That's right...79 home runs hit in a single second-round matchup. We must protect these two (and this Home Run Derby format) at all costs.

Greatest HR Derby ever. Vlad Jr. 🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/n8DQbcc3qp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 9, 2019

The real winner was everyone watching, though, as it was tremendous theater at one of baseball's marquee events. It felt like it was never going to end, and it seemed like no one really wanted it to.

After 40 homers and THREE tiebreakers, Vlad Jr. advances to the finals!#HRDerby pic.twitter.com/r0XQ0UEFgS — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 9, 2019

JOE BUCK: Welcome to day 67 of HR Derby swing off between Vlad Jr and Joc Pederson.

[Sun rises]

[Sun keeps getting bigger]

BUCK: yes

[World engulfed by flames]

BUCK: oh god yes — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) July 9, 2019

OMG ❗️❗️❗️ — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 9, 2019

Vlad Jr. has hit more home runs tonight through 2 rounds than the Marlins have all season. — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 9, 2019

Vlad Jr. has the most HR (69) in a single @tmobile #HRDerby ever.



He still has an entire round to go. pic.twitter.com/LbIES5sN1V — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 9, 2019

[before the Home Run Derby] I don’t really care, just wanna see some dingers



[as Vlad Jr and Joc clear-cut a rainforest] THREAD: WHY THE DERBY’S BRACKET SYSTEM IS FLAWED: (1/37) — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) July 9, 2019

Me in 2058 telling my grandkids about the Joc and Vlad Jr showdown #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/eqYbWTA0Rq — Tyler @ BIGPLAY (@bowentyler96) July 9, 2019

Unfortunately for Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuna Jr, they had the unenviable task of having to follow the riveting showdown between Vlad and Joc. They didn't even come close to hitting 80 between the two of them.